MLB at Field of Dreams ticket lottery open

First pitch for MLB at Field of Dreams is a little under a month away. Starting Friday, fans have the opportunity to try to win tickets to the game in Dyersville, IA.

Registration for a lottery to get tickets opened up Friday and closes July 23rd. The drawing takes place August 1st, with the winners being notified via email on August 2nd. Winners will have the opportunity to purchase two tickets and parking pass.

The game is set for August 12th between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. The game was originally supposed to be played during the 2020 season, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB built a stadium with a seating capacity of 8,000 people adjacent to the filming site for Field of Dreams. The 1990 movie starring Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and has become a fan favorite.

You can register for the lottery at www.mlb.com/fans/field-of-dreams/tickets/ticket-opportunity.