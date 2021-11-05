MLK Center bringing holiday cheer to QCA

For the 45th year, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is bringing the magic of the season to QC kids!

This year, the spirit of giving is bigger than ever before. “Last year we gave gifts to more than 500 children,” MLK Center Executive Director Jerry Jones said. “This year we are able to raise that number to 600 because of incredible support from donors, partners and volunteers.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is distributing wrapped gifts and other goodies to children ages 3-12. Parents must register their children here before November 26th, or until all slots are full. Parents need to show a valid identification when they pick up their children’s gifts on December 15, 16 or 17 between 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Volunteers are needed to wrap gifts from December 6-10 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.. To volunteer, call (309) 732-2999, or click here.



The Martin Luther King Center inspires greatness in the Quad Cities through community-building, education and service.