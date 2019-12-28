MLK Center hosts Kwanzaa celebration

The Martin Luther King center in Rock Island hosted a Kwanzaa celebration Friday.

There was dancing and a meal along with the ceremonial candle lighting.

Ethelene Boyd, one of the event’s organizers said it would be nice to see the ideals of Kwanzaa practiced every day.

“We need to be more pronounced in being part of each other’s lives,” Boyd said. “And speaking up and speaking out. Accepting one another.”

The event also had crafts for children to make percussion instruments as well as other gifts.