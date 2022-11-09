The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLK Center) is inviting the entire Quad City community to its 33rd annual Thanksgiving event. Everyone is welcome to enjoy delicious Thanksgiving meals at no cost. The MLK Center will be delivering meals and providing curbside pickup from 1 – 6 p.m. on Friday, November 18, and from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20. The Center’s goal this year is to give away 5,000 free meals, an increase from 3,500 meals in 2021. Dine-in service will not be available this year.

“It is truly an honor to be able to provide free Thanksgiving meals to our Quad Cities community for the 33rd straight year,” says MLK Center Executive Director Jerry Jones. “We’re able to do this because of incredible support from donors, partners and volunteers. In fact, this year, one of our long-time volunteers will be smoking all of the turkey meat!”

The MLK Center is located at 630 Ninth Street in Rock Island. Curbside service will be from the parking lot on the west side of the building. Call (309) 732-2999 to request delivery of 25 or more meals to Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, Moline, Milan and Rock Island. Meals include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and dessert.

This event is made possible through the hard work and dedication of hundreds of volunteers, many of whom have been coming back for more than a decade. The MLK Center is unable to accept last-minute or walk-in volunteers and volunteers must be at least 13 years of age. Volunteers are asked to register in advance to reserve a slot. To register to volunteer, call (309) 732-2999, or click here.