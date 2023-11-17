The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLK Center) kicked off their 34th annual Thanksgiving meal distribution.

Meal distribution will be at the following sites and times, while supplies last each day, with curbside service available:

MLK Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island

Friday, November 17 – Until 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 – 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 19 – 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

TMBC at The Lincoln Resource Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport

November 18 – 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 1 – 1:00-4:00 p.m.

The goal for this year is to provide 7,500 plates of food. For more information, click here.