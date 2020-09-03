MLK Center provides e-learning support

To sign up, contact the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at (309) 732-2987

Other childcare resources:

Spring Forward – https://springforwardqc.org/, 309.269.7136

Skip-A-Long – http://www.skip-a-long.org/our-location/rock-island, (309) 787-6303

Child Care Resources & Referral of Midwestern Illinois – https://www.childcareillinois.org/, (309) 205-3070

Two Rivers YMCA – (309) 797-3945, https://www.tworiversymca.org/SchoolAgeCare 

SAL Family and Community Services – http://www.salfcs.org/, (309) 764-3724

