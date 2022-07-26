The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is hosting its 35th Annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, August 27. Family Fun Day is a community event celebrating all cultures, as well as strength in neighborhoods and families. This year’s event will feature a parade, food and merchant vendors, informational booths, children’s activities, live entertainment and much more. The parade will begin at Frances Willard Elementary School (2503 Ninth Street, Rock Island) at 10 a.m., and will head north on Ninth Street until it reaches the MLK Center (630 Ninth Street). Family Fun Day festivities at the MLK Center and MLK Jr. Park begin following the parade and will conclude at 5 p.m.

The MLK Center is accepting applications for food and merchant vendors, informational booths and parade participants. Food vendors are required to comply with the City of Rock Island Temporary Food Standards and complete a Temporary Food and Beverage Permit Application. Food and merchant vendor fees will be waived for applications received by July 29. Parade entries and informational booths participate at no charge. The Family Fun Day Vendor Packet is available by clicking here or at the MLK Center. The deadline to submit parade entry or vendor registrations is Friday, August 12, 2022. For more information, contact the MLK Center at 309-732-2999.