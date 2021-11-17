MLK Center Thanksgiving meals available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 19-21

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center’s 32nd-annual Thanksgiving dinner will be presented over three days, Nov. 19-21, only by delivery and curbside pickup.

Everyone is welcome to come to the MLK Center — 630 9th St., Rock Island — between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday to Sunday (Nov. 19-21) to pick up free Thanksgiving meals to go.

Curbside service will be from the parking lot on the west side of the building. Anyone wishing to pick up more than 10 meals at a time should call 309-732-2999 before Friday to place an order. Those who are picking up 10 meals or fewer are welcome to arrive at any time between 9 and 3 on Nov. 19, 20 or 21. The MLK Center will be delivering meals and providing curbside pickup during those hours.

The meals include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and dessert.

The Center’s goal this year is to give away 5,000 free meals (compared to 3,000 in 2020, and 2,000 in 2019). Dine-in service will not be available this year.

“Thanks to incredible support from donors, partners and volunteers, we have enough food to serve 5,000 meals this year,” MLK Center executive director Jerry Jones said in a release Wednesday. “Please stop by on Friday, Saturday or Sunday – or all three days, if you like – to pick up delicious, free Thanksgiving meals. ”

This event is made possible through the hard work and dedication of hundreds of volunteers, many of whom have been coming back for more than a decade, according to the release.

This year’s Thanksgiving Dinner is generously supported by grants from the Moline Foundation, UnityPoint Health Trinity, and South Rock Island Township; sponsorships from HyVee, Hill & Valley, Cribbs Landscaping, Liberty Packaging, IHMVCU, John Deere Harvester Works, Tyson Foods, and Mid-American Energy; and contributions from individuals and families. Key partners for this event include Project NOW, Dohrn Transfer, NEST Café, and the Scott Community College Culinary Arts Program.

The Martin Luther King Center inspires greatness in the Quad Cities through community-building, education and service. Major programs currently include Substance Use Prevention; Teenage Pregnancy Prevention; Family Advocacy Center; free after-school and summer programs for children aged 6-14; a variety of clubs for people of all ages; free tax preparation assistance; and four annual events for the community.