The Martin Luther King Jr Community Center will host its 30th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner on November 23-24.

On Saturday, the Center will deliver meals to local senior residences and other locations. On Sunday, people are invited to enjoy a free meal between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 630 9th St, Rock Island.

The Center is also looking for volunteers to help with the event. Anyone interested can call 309 732 2999 to reserve a slot.