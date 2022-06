The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for a low-cost mobile vaccine clinic on Wednesday, June 29, from 2-4 p.m. Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be leashed, a news release says.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is at 630 9th St., Rock Island.

Low-cost mobile vaccine clinic details and pricing are here.