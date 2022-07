The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be at the Zion Lutheran Church for a Low-Cost Mobile Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, July 7 from 2-5 p.m. Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be leashed.

The Zion Lutheran Church is at 1216 8th St., Davenport.

Low-Cost Mobile Vaccine Clinic details and pricing can be found on the Quad City Animal Welfare Center website.