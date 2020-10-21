Mobile COVID-19 testing site coming to Whiteside County

An Illinois Department of Public Health Mobile Testing Site is coming to Whiteside County on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25.

Testing will take place in the north parking lot of the Whiteside County Health Department located at 1300 West 2nd Street in Rock Falls and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The testing is free and available to anyone, regardless of symptoms. You’re asked to bring an insurance card if you have one.

Results of the test will be available after four to seven days.