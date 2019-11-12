Mobile home destroyed by fire

UPDATE: Bettendorf Fire said there were four people at home at the time of the fire.

One of the residents called 911 after an electrical outlet started smoking and the home went up in flames. The home was evacuated.

No one was injured during the incident. The fire caused an estimated $30,000 of damage to the home.

Riverdale and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments responded for Mutual Aid.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the residents.

EARLIER UPDATE: Firefighters are trying to figure out how a fire got started at a mobile home.

It happened around two at a mobile home park off of Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf.

When our Local 4 News crew got to the scene the fire had been put out, but it is a total loss.

Homes around it had to be evacutated because of the flames.

We spoke to the fire chief who says they don’t know what caused it.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

