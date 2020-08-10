Mobile home park still shaken up after recent gunfire

A mobile home community is still shaken after recent gunfire. Two homes were hit by gunshots at Ted’s Mobile Home and RV Park early Friday morning. Several shell casings were found and a couple mobile homes were damaged.

It seemed just like another evening at Ted’s Mobile Home and RV Park, which is right across the street from Davenport West High School.

“We were sitting here in the living room getting ready to leave and go pick up my son’s best friend and all of a sudden we heard like three gunshots and then a pause and then there was four more.”

One resident lives right across from where the shots were fired and he was woken up once the shots rang out.

“It’s kind of scary because the bullets went through my neighbors door like I said. It got real close.”

Quite a scary evening with the gunfire. One mobile home had every window damaged and had the glass of the front door shot out. One other home had a bullet hole in it. One family had to try and find a way to keep their kids safe. She says that once police arrived, they had the scene canvassed.

“There was cops all over the entrance to the park and there was evidence techs out there. I just kept my kids inside.”

Residents say that there have been other incidents in the same area as the gunfire, but they have never heard gunshots.

“A couple times now we’ve had swat teams here. It’s getting kind of ridiculous.”