A museum exhibit promoting an end to antisemitism, racism and bullying is coming to the Quad Cities area.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance (MMOT), part of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, is the first traveling education center of its kind in the country. It stops at school districts and public places across Illinois to provide free education and awareness about the threat of hate and intolerance in area communities.

The MMOT will be at the Geneseo Public Library, 805 N. Chicago Street on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 26-27. The exhibit will be available from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The MMOT has increased in popularity since its creation and is scheduled to appear in school districts and libraries throughout the state into 2025. The bus offers workshops and a hands-on educational platform to reach thousands of students and encourage them to speak against bullying, hate, racism, antisemitism and more.

For more information about the MMOT, its mission, previous visits and where it’s headed next, click here.