As part of Moline Public Library’s contribution to the community-wide Out of Darkness project, the Simon Wiesenthal Mobile Museum of Tolerance is now in the north parking lot at 3210 41st St.

The bus will be here and open to the public until 6 p.m. today, 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday. The bus videos will alternate between The Power of Ordinary People and Anne Frank. The videos are about 10 minutes in length.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance in the north parking lot of Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. (photo by Bryan Bobb).

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance (MMOT) is the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s newest educational initiative, bringing world-class learning experiences to communities across the state of Illinois, according to the library.

The purpose of the MMOT is to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds, empowering them to raise their voices and combat anti-Semitism, bullying, racism, hate, and intolerance and to promote human dignity.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance visits 150 schools and communities each year.

Modeled after the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center’s successful “Tour for Humanity” bus, which has visited hundreds of schools across Canada since launching in 2013, the MMOT is the first of its kind in the United States.

MMOT uses innovative technology and interactive lessons to bring its message of tolerance directly to Illinois communities. In addition to serving middle and high school students, the MMOT is an educational resource for teachers, faith groups, law enforcement agencies, and businesses, as well as community and government leaders.

The permanent Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles is the educational arm of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, an internationally renowned Jewish human rights organization, according to its website.

The only museum of its kind in the world, the MOT is dedicated to challenging visitors to understand the Holocaust in both historic and contemporary contexts and confront all forms of prejudice and discrimination in our world today.