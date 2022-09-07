A one-of-a-kind museum on wheels will be at the Moline Public Library later this month. The Mobile Museum of Tolerance (MMOT), from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, will in the library’s north parking lot on Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, September 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday, September 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The purpose of the Mobile Museum of Tolerance is to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds and empower them to raise their voices and combat anti-Semitism, bullying, racism, hate and intolerance and promote human dignity. Modeled after the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center’s successful “Tour for Humanity” bus, which has visited hundreds of schools across Canada since 2013, the MMOT is the first of its kind in the U.S. MMOT utilizes innovative technology and interactive lessons to inspire visitors to stand up to hate and work towards positive social change.

Learn more about MMOT by clicking here. For more information about this event, contact the Moline Public Library’s Information Desk at (309) 524-2470.