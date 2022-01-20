Mobile pantries giving away free food to those in need Thursday

The River Bend Food Bank is opening two mobile food pantries Thursday morning for anyone in need of assistance.

One will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island, while the other will be held at SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th St., Moline.

Anyone in need of assistance is welcome to attend.

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Food Pantry

In partnership with the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and The Arc of the Quad Cities, distribution will be “farmers market-style with a variety of fresh and nonperishable food available,” a Facebook event says.

People are advised to arrive at the center around or after 9:30 a.m. for registration.

Distribution is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will run until noon or whenever all food is gone.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a laundry basket or bags to take items home.

SouthPark Mall Weekly Food Pantry

Another opportunity for free food will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday near the east Von Maur entrance, just inside the mall, as part of the River Bend Food Bank’s weekly food pantry events.

“The pantry is open for in-person, socially distanced ‘shopping’ to pick out the food you’d like for your family,” a Facebook event says. “The pantry offers a variety of fresh produce, dairy products, frozen meats and shelf-stable items.”

No qualifications are required, and attendees are asked to bring a photo ID.

Masks will be required in order to shop inside the pantry.

Not able to attend these events? A weekly food pantry is also open 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the same location inside the mall.

The River Bend Food Bank, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and The Arc of the Quad Cities thank all volunteers for making these events possible.