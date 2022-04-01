The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will hold low cost mobile vaccine clinics April, May and June in Davenport.

The clinics will be the following dates at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 1216 West 8th Street in Davenport:

Thursday, April 7 – 2:00-5:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 5 – 2:00-5:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 2 – 2:00-5:00 p.m.

The following vaccines and services will be offered for dogs at the clinics:

Distemper/Parvo vaccine

Bordetella vaccine

Rabies vaccine

Heartworm testing

Microchipping

The following vaccines and services will be offered for cats at the clinics:

FVRCP vaccine

Rabies vaccine

Microchipping

Cats must be in a carrier, and dogs must be on a leash.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center has two locations for all other services:

Adoption & Education Center, 724 W. 2 nd Avenue, Milan. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic, 612 West 1st Street, Milan. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, click here.