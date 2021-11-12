Mobile version of Christmas market pops up in Davenport this weekend

Attendees browse the Nutcracker Haus during the second annual Christkindlmarkt Dec. 8, 2019. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

The German-American Heritage Center is bringing a taste of the holidays to downtown Davenport this weekend.

On Saturday, the museum will open its highly beloved Christmas gift shop with a special pop-up from the Eickhoffs, a vendor typically featured at the annual Christkindlmarkt.

German-made goodies and handcrafted holiday decorations will be available for purchase in the museum’s lobby during operating hours.

More pop-up vendors are expected to make an appearance at the museum throughout the holiday season.

“The German-American Christkindlmarkt Craft Fair will not be held in 2021 in its normal form, but look for our pop-ups in the lobby of the German-American Heritage Center in November and December,” a news release says.

2021 St. Nicholas Dinner and Christkindlmarkt

Christkindlmarkt returns to the Freight House Farmers Market Friday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 5, in an indoor and outdoor format.

To kick off the event, organizers are hosting a St. Nicholas Dinner Sneak Peek Party 4 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Attendees will be granted exclusive access to the Christkindlmarkt before it officially opens free to the public Saturday and Sunday.

Volunteers and vendors are needed for the event. Learn more about how to get involved here and here.