Mockingbird on Main seeks actors for February production of “Driving Miss Daisy”

The Mockingbird on Main, 320 Main St., Davenport, is seeking actors for its February production of “Driving Miss Daisy,” by Alfred Uhry.

Made popular by the 1989 Academy Award-winning film starring Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman, “Driving Miss Daisy” is a warm-hearted, humorous story of an unlikely relationship between an aging Southern belle and a proud, soft-spoken black man, according to the theater.

The place is the Deep South, the year 1948, shortly before the civil rights movement. Wealthy widow Daisy Werthan, living in Atlanta, is determined to keep her independence as she ages. However, after crashing her car, her son, Boolie, arranges a chauffeur. He hires a thoughtful, unemployed black man, Hoke, who Miss Daisy immediately dislikes. Daisy and Hoke’s relationship gets off to a rocky start, but they gradually form a close friendship over the years, one that transcends racial prejudices and social conventions in this Pulitzer Prize winning play.

The roles to be filled are:

Daisy Werthan : 50-70, Jewish widow from Atlanta, Georgia, retired teacher, strong-willed, facing the challenges of aging. Character ages 72-97 during the course of the play.

Hoke Coleburn : 40-60, Daisy Werthan's chauffeur, African-American man from Georgia, quiet, dignified, with a warm sense of humor. Character ages 60-85 during the course of the play

Boolie Werthan: 30-60, Daisy Werthan's dutiful son, a dedicated Georgia businessman. Character ages 40-65 during the course of the play.

The Mockingbird is also seeking a stage manager/board operator, and house manager Small stipends will be available for all roles/positions.

Planned rehearsals will be evenings: Jan. 16, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25, 27, 31 and Feb. 1, 2 and afternoons: Jan. 22, 23, 29, 30. Performances will be Feb. 3 (Preview), 4, 5, 11, 12 at 8 p.m. Possible added performances: Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.

Send submissions to TheMockingBirdOnMain@gmail.com. Please include a brief statement as to why you would want to be involved, clips of past performances (if available) and resume/headshot (if available).