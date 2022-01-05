Mockingbird on Main theater postpones “Driving Miss Daisy” due to COVID surge

Due to rising COVID cases in the QC area, the Mockingbird on Main theater is postponing its February show and will be “reassessing what’s possible as we move forward this winter,” it announced Tuesday on social media.

The Haus of Ruckus and their new show WILL play as scheduled on Jan. 8 and 9, but the new production of “Driving Miss Daisy” — scheduled to start rehearsals Jan. 16 and run Feb. 3-12 — will be postponed to a later date. “Our other plans for this winter are also being retooled and we hope to make announcement about what’s to come in the next week,” the Mockingbird posted.

“We thank you for patience and understanding as we navigate through yet another Covid blizzard,” the theater (co-owned by Tristan Tapscott and Savannah Bay Strandin) said.

The Mockingbird, which opened at 320 Main St., Davenport, in July 2021, has been the only QC theater to require proof of vaccination against COVID for anyone entering the intimate, 40-seat cabaret venue.

Haus Of Ruckus, the company of artists behind the critically acclaimed “Jacques-alope,” is back with another unique endeavor.



This time, The Haus will present an original play written three different times by three different writers, on Jan. 8 and 9 at 7:34 p.m. “We Wrote This In A Day (don’t yell at us)” is a unique and exciting 24 hour theatre experience put on by a wonderful group of incredibly sleep deprived performers.



The first Haus of Ruckus play was presented in November, featuring T.J. Green and Calvin Vo. Tickets for this weekend are only $10, available HERE.

Circa ’21 delays opening, not due to COVID

Tristan Tapscott, a veteran actor at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island, is performing in the next production there, “The Play That Goes Wrong.” Due to casting issues (and not COVID), the comedy is being delayed a week, and will open on Jan. 21, running through March 12.

In that show, the community theatre troupe Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society is doing an Agatha Christie-like 1920s murder mystery, “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” But things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.

The set, the props, the lighting and the sound thwart the performers at every turn. Eventually, a few of these semi-amateur thespians, demoralized by disaster, go rogue. It’s a stage manager’s worst nightmare — and an audience’s cue for laughter. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain.

For tickets and more information, visit Circa’s website.