The Mockingbird on Main (320 N. Main St., Davenport) will hold auditions for “Around the World in 80 Days” and “Murder at Mistwell Manor” on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.

“Around the World in 80 Days”

Based on the travel adventure novel by French author Jules Verne, this two-person madcap comedy tells the story of the unflappable duo Phileas Fogg and Jean Passepartout and their trip around the world to solve a crime and most importantly, to win a bet.

CASTING:

Phileas Fogg, et al — Male actor of any age

Jean Passepartout, et al — Male actor of any age

Rehearsals will be Feb. 12-March 2, with a preview March 3, and performances March 4, 5, 11, 12, and a matinee to be determined March 6.

“Murder At Mistwell Manor”

In this original play by Mockingbird co-owner Tristan Tapscott, there’s one dead body, one detective, and four suspects. What seems like an ordinary paint by numbers murder mystery turns into much more with each twist and turn.

CASTING:

Detective Walters — Male actor of 30-60

Dr. Brooks — Male actor of 40-60

Helen — Female actress of 20-30

Rose — Female actress of 40-60

Mildred — Female actress of 40-60

Rehearsals will be March 7 – April 6, a preview on April 7, and performances April 8, 9, 15, 16, with a matinee TBD April 10.

Email questions or submissions (should you not be able to attend) to TheMockingbirdOnMain@gmail.com. “Driving Miss Daisy” — which had originally been scheduled for February and postponed due to COVID — will be moved to the summer, exact dates to be determined, Tapscott said.

“We had a wonderful cast lined up but we felt – for their safety – postponing it was the best option for everyone involved,” he said recently. “Details will be announced soon.”

For more information on the Mockingbird, visit their website.