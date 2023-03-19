The12th annual Davenport Model Railroad & Memorabilia Show will be 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Admission is $5. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free with an adult.

The show, where visitors can buy, sell or trade, will include more than 250 tables of new and used N, HO, S, O and G scale models as well as lanterns, locks, keys and other railroad items. Door prizes will be given away. There will be 30,000 square feet of trains in what is known as Iowa’s largest train show.

Concessions will be available. For more information, call 563-391-6431 from 8-10 p.m.