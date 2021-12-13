Modern Woodmen and CASI help make QC seniors’ holiday wishes come true

Modern Woodmen of America and CASI are helping some QC seniors have a very happy holiday season.

Employees from Modern Woodmen of America’s headquarters in Rock Island partnered with the Center for Active Seniors (CASI) to host a senior secret Santa donation drive. In total, 300 gifts were collected.

Employees from Modern Woodmen of America partnered with Center for Active Seniors (CASI) to hold a senior secret Santa donation drive. In total, 300 gifts were collected to fulfill seniors’ holiday wishes. Gifts will be delivered December 17 to 88 residents at Edgewater on Third.

On Friday, December 17, employee volunteers will deliver gifts and sing Christmas carols to 88 residents at Edgewater on Third. This event is part of Modern Woodmen’s Serving Our Seniors initiative, a volunteer campaign for employees dedicated improving the quality of life for Quad Cities seniors. The senior secret Santa program, coordinated by CASI, is open to Quad Cities seniors living on less than $26,750 for a single-person household.

For more information about the Serving Our Seniors campaign or the December 17 event, click here or call (309) 786-6481 ext. 7576.