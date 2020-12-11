Modern Woodmen creates drive-thru ‘winter wonderland’ with live reindeer

City of Rock Island says it's because the company couldn't have a Christmas party

Instead of a Christmas party this year, Modern Woodmen in Rock Island created a drive-thru winter wonderland at its headquarters, complete with live reindeer.

The City of Rock Island shared around 20 photos of the event on its Facebook page Friday afternoon. You can check those out here:

So, we caught wind from Rock Island resident and friend Meghan Cooley that Modern Woodmen of America was doing something… Posted by City of Rock Island Government on Friday, December 11, 2020

Modern Woodmen is known for getting in the holiday spirit with a Santa display across the top of its headquarters. Like many ready to spread holiday cheer in 2020, they even got an early start this year.