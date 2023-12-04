Modern Woodmen needs your help to make sure Quad City residents stay warm this winter.

They’re hosting a drive-through winter clothing donation drive for SAL Community Services at their headquarters, 1701 First Avenue in Rock Island, on Saturday, December 9 from 5-7:30 p.m. Donations will be collected near the granite sign in their front drive.

Modern Woodmen of America is collecting new and gently used winter clothing items to benefit SAL, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources, support and advocacy for low-income working families. Needed items include new and gently used winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves. Monetary donations are always welcome; checks should be made payable to SAL Community Services.

For more information, click here.