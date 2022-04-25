Modern Woodmen of America’s Board of Directors has appointed Jerald J. Lyphout of East Moline as the organization’s 12th president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Modern Woodmen, a fraternal financial services organization, has been headquartered in Rock Island since 1897.

W. Kenny Massey of Le Claire will retire from the position on Dec. 31, 2022. Until then, Massey will continue his presidential responsibilities, working closely with Lyphout, according to a company release.

W. Kenny Massey will retire as Modern Woodmen president on Dec. 31, 2022.

Lyphout joined Modern Woodmen in 1983 and was promoted to systems supervisor in the former Issue Department in 1985. He was named manager of Qualified Plans/Advanced Sales in 1997 and became president and CEO of MWA Financial Services, Inc., in 2013.

He was appointed to the organization’s board of directors in March 2014 and was named National Secretary on June 1, 2015. He has served in the role of National Secretary and Executive Vice President since July 2021.

Jerry Lyphout has been with the company for 29 years and has been executive vice president since last July.

“Jerry brings experience, integrity and commitment to the position,” Massey says in the Monday release. “As the senior manager of Modern Woodmen’s operations, he understands the details and the big picture. His work ethic, intelligence and generous spirit will help him lead our employees and field representatives as they continue to improve the quality of life for our members and in their communities.”

Massey will retire after more than 40 years with Modern Woodmen, starting out as a field representative in Mississippi in 1982. He was promoted to district manager in 1985 and was named manager of the organization’s western Louisiana agency in 1988. Massey moved to the Quad Cities to become Modern Woodmen’s director of agencies in June 1997 and was appointed to Modern Woodmen’s board of directors in 2002. He was named president in 2005.

Modern Woodmen was founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society. The organization supports members, their families and communities with a unique blend of financial services, fraternal benefits and local-impact opportunities.