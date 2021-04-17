Modern Woodmen Park getting a $5 million upgrade

Big changes are coming to Modern Woodmen Park.

The Davenport City Council approved a $5 million upgrade to the stadium.

That money will pay for an addition to the workout room, more stadium security and clubhouse renovations, among other things.

City of Davenport Alderman-At-Large Kyle Gripp says the goal is to provide a more enjoyable atmosphere for those visiting downtown Davenport and the riverfront.

“Our downtown and our riverfront are two of our greatest assets in Davenport,” said Gripp. “We aim to make sure that we’re investing the appropriate amount there so that people can enjoy the riverfront.”

Some of the larger upgrades will happen after baseball season.

The Quad Cities River Bandits will play their first home game on May 11.

The complete 2021 River Bandits schedule is here.