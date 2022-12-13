Modern Woodmen of America, the Rock Island-based fraternal financial services organization, is requesting new and gently used winter clothing to benefit SAL Community Services this Saturday, Dec. 17.

A drive-thru donation event will run Dec. 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Modern Woodmen’s headquarters (1701 1st Ave., Rock Island), near the granite sign in the front drive. They will collect donations of new and gently used coats, and/or new winter accessories (hats, scarves and gloves) to help keep Quad Citians warm this winter.

SAL Community Services is a local nonprofit organization that provides resources, support and advocacy for low-income working families.

Those who donate will receive free ticket vouchers to a 2023 River Bandits game as an extra thank-you. If you want to support the cause but can’t make it to the drive, monetary donations are welcome and appreciated! Donations can be made at the SAL website HERE.