Moderna and Pfizer booster shots recommended for adults and helping get kids vaccinated before the holidays

A CDC panel recommended the Moderna and Pfizer booster shots for all adults in the United States. The FDA officially cleared the booster Friday, the decision two months later than initially expected by the FDA.

After further research and testing of the third dose, the shot could be available to all soon, a crucial step in the process of getting that COVID booster available to everyone in the community. Before this can happen, local health departments still need the green light from the CDC director.

The Rock Island County Health Department said they do have the supplies and are ready to begin administering the boosters to everyone as soon as they get the go-ahead. They said they aren’t surprised the booster will be available and needed more widely soon. It’s not known when to expect a decision from the director of the CDC, but local public health officials say it could come at any time.

The Rock Island County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids ages 5 to 11.

They will be able to get their first dose of the vaccine Saturday at the health department. A second clinic is set for December 11, but only second doses will be given at that event.

