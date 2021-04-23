Moderna vaccination appointments available, special Pfizer walk-in vaccinations at Camden Centre in Milan

The Rock Island County Health Department says they have several appointments available for Moderna vaccinations at the Camden Centre in Milan on Saturday. Both the link to register and a voucher code can be found on the Rock Island County Health Department Facebook page.

Also on Saturday at the Camden Centre, the health department will have 114 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that they will administer on a first come, first served walk-in basis. The Pfizer vaccine can be given to anyone 16 years or older, although those under 18 will need consent from a parent or guardian. There will be another Pfizer opportunity towards the end of next week.

And as an added bonus, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra will perform during vaccinations at the Camden Centre on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.