Whiteside County residents can get Moderna vaccines by appointment only.

The Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) will start offering the updated 2023-24 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only on Wednesday, October 18th. They have vaccines available for children ages 6 months to 18 years old with Medicaid or who are uninsured and all adults, including those with Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance coverage or no insurance coverage through the CDC’s Bridge Program. They have not yet received vaccines for children with private insurance but are working directly with Moderna to offer vaccines to children with private insurance soon.

Call the WCHD at (815) 626-2230 and choose option 3 to schedule an appointment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says everyone aged 6 months and older should be vaccinated for COVID-19. Most people who previously completed or started their vaccine series will simply need one dose of the updated 2023-24 formula. Unvaccinated individuals will complete a series as normal.

For more information on the CDC’s recommendations for staying current with COVID-19 vaccines, click here.