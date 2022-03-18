The pharmaceutical company Moderna has requested authorization for the fourth dose of its COVID-19 booster shot Thursday — days after Pfizer’s similar filing, which requested authorization for administration of fourth doses to senior citizens.

This comes as cases of the virus across the country and in the Quad Cities continue to decline, prompting local health officials to ponder the necessity of a fourth shot so soon after approval came for the third.

“Bottom line is we don’t know people shouldn’t be clamoring for fourth doses just yet,” Dr. Louis Katz with the Scott County Health Department said. “My guess is they’re not going to be nearly as valuable as third doses, but you know this is going to evolve in a few weeks.”

Health professionals say they want more information and further study to be conducted before the CDC and FDA give the drug makers — and vaccine administrators — the green light to push 4th doses.

“I’m not going to tell you what to do before I’ve seen the data. And the only people who’ve seen the data are some companies and the FDA,” Katz said.