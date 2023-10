U.S. Drug manufacturer Moderna plans to begin late stage trials of its dual COVID-flu vaccine in adults 50 years and older later this year.

The development comes after the company says early stage trials of the shot show the combined dose appears to elicit “strong” immune responses against both influenza and COVID-19. Moderna says the combo, called mRNA-1083, is also as effective as separate shots and safe.

Moderna hopes to have regulatory approval for the new shot by 2025.