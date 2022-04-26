A 23-year-old Moline man is wanted for attempted murder.

On April 24, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m., the Moline Police Department responded to the 1600

block of River Drive for a report of a fight. Several people had gathered on the north side of River

Drive causing a disturbance, police said Tuesday.

Some of the people had run across River Drive to the public parking lot, Lot N on the south side of River Drive. When officers arrived in the parking lot, they found a 22-year-old male, from Davenport, who had been shot in the leg. The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported via Life Flight to a trauma hospital.

As officers were arriving into the parking lot on the northwest corner of 17th Street and River Drive, a dark-colored minivan fled at a high rate of speed, the Tuesday release said. A Moline police officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled westbound on 4th Avenue.

Moline Police continued to pursue the vehicle into Davenport, where Davenport Police were eventually able to get the vehicle stopped near Rockingham Road and I-280. Multiple subjects were detained by police for investigation.

Police were later able to determine that the suspect in the shooting had exited the van and was not captured. Investigators were able to determine that an argument occurred on the north side of River Drive and then a confrontation occurred on the south side of River Drive, where it is alleged that Edgar Alonzo-Rosales pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

On April 25, 2022, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney issued an arrest warrant for Edgar Alonzo-Rosales, 23, of Moline. Alonzo-Rosales is wanted for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Alonzo-Rosales is not in custody and anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call police. The investigation is still ongoing by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the whereabouts of Alonzo-Rosales can contact police at 309-797-0401, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.