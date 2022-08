An accident Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, reduced traffic on I-74 West in Moline and closed the 7th Avenue exit (photo by Bryan Bobb).

An accident Wednesday involving three vehicles on I-74 West, from Moline approaching the bridge to Bettendorf, caused the 7th Avenue exit to be closed in Moline.

At least one person was transported by ambulance with unknown injuries. Traffic approaching the bridge was reduced to one lane.