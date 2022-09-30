Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a car accident at Moline’s intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street (photo by Mike Colon).

An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Neighbors we talked to said that the intersection there is a bad one, because drivers get confused going from a four-way stop a block away to a two-way stop at the intersection where the accident happened.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.