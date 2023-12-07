The American Legion Post 246 held a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony in Moline.

The sound of taps accompanied a wreathe-laying ceremony to honor lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor. World War II Navy veteran James Joseph still remembers the day of the attack. “We can’t forget Pearl Harbor,” Joseph said. “If we forget, we’re going to run into that trouble again.”

“As I remember Pearl Harbor, I was in Chicago visiting my relatives,” Joseph said. “A Coast Guard guy comes in and says, ‘any word on Pearl Harbor?’ I didn’t know what Pearl Harbor was. I went out, bought a newspaper for a nickel, and I still have that newspaper. It’ll probably go with me.”

According to the National World War II Museum, there are fewer than 1% of World War II veterans alive today. Jack Smith is a member of Moline’s American Legion Honor Guard. “We want to keep our history in the forefront,” Smith said. “Some people don’t realize the impact that Pearl Harbor had on our nation.”

The attack on Pearl Harbor took place 82 years ago on December 7, 1941. Joseph said he wishes the history of American war heroes was taught in schools more often. “I don’t know how they’re teaching it in school now,” Joseph said. “But there’s a lot of people saying that they don’t do enough history, especially military history.”

The American Legion Post 246 hosted the ceremony along the Rock River in Moline. The World War II Museum says 4,300 World War II veterans are still alive, and 1,200 of those are in Iowa.