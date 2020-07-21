Moline and East Moline approve re-opening plans

Moline-Coal Valley schools and East Moline schools voted to approve their blended learning plans, which will allow students on campus twice a week.

Students at both districts will have three days of online learning and two days in the classroom, that will help allow schools to clean their facilities.

Students will be subjected to temperature checks and masks are required but will be provided. Parents for both districts can also opt to have their students go online only.

East Moline’s superintendent says his plan is flexible should coronavirus cases become more severe in the next few weeks.

“Our plan is written in pencil at this time due to the current health conditions in our county,” Kristin Humphries, East Moline’s school superintendent said. “If our public health continues to deteriorate, I do not have any qualms about making decisions about going full remote for our students.”

Both school districts will be looking to limit class sizes to under 15. Additionally, Moline students won’t be able to use their lockers if they come in person.