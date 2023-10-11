The city of Moline on Wednesday morning announced the successful conclusion of negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1132, representing 142 dedicated public employees.

This comprehensive three-year labor agreement, which will benefit both the workforce and the city, reflects Moline’s continued commitment to providing excellent services to its residents, according to a city release.

City of Moline (moline.il.us)

Under the terms of this new labor agreement, all AFSCME employees will enjoy substantial wage increases in each of the three years, in addition to a valuable paid parental leave benefit for new parents welcoming a child into their lives through birth or adoption/foster care. The city said it’s proud to be the first in the area to offer such a benefit to its employees.

Key details of the labor agreement include: In 2023, employees will receive a substantial wage increase of the greater of 5% or an adjustment to meet the minimum wage under the new plan, effective from Oct. 8, 2023.

In addition to the base increase, employees will receive a 2.25% anniversary increase or 1.50% lump sum payment, along with a one-time signing bonus of $650. For 2024 and 2025, employees will realize a 2.50% and 2.75% general wage increase, respectively.

With the addition of their anniversary increases and wage adjustments, employees will receive a minimum wage increase of 17% over three years, although some employees will receive a much higher increase. Health insurance remains a significant part of the agreement. The current agreement’s health benefit structure will remain unchanged with the employer covering 80% of the premium, and employees responsible for the remaining 20%.

Increases to total premiums over the three years are 3% in each of 2023 and 2024 and no more than 7% in 2025 where the employees’ share will not exceed that of any other union within the city.

The members of AFSCME, representing the city’s largest group of employees across departments such as public works, parks and recreation, utilities and finance have overwhelmingly approved this agreement, which was subsequently adopted by the Moline City Council on Tuesday night

This labor agreement is in effect through Dec. 31, 2025, ensuring stability and security for both the city and its employees, the city said.