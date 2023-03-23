It’s construction season in the Quad Cities and that means it’s time for street closures. The City of Moline has announced two projects that start on Monday that will affect people driving around town.

Starting on Monday, March 27, southbound Seventh Street at 12th Avenue will be closed to through traffic. Centennial Contractors, the contractor working in the area, expected to complete road patching and re-open the road on April 7.

Also beginning on Monday, March 27, the eastbound, north lane of Avenue of the Cities at 48th Street will be closed for utility work. Metronet, the utility working on site, expects to reopen the lane on March 28.

In both constructions areas, drivers should expect delays, open signs and signals and watch out for workers. Drivers should plan ahead and use alternate routes if possible.