The Moline City Council recently approved new Ward boundaries, a move that was required following the 2020 Census. Boundaries may have changed, but all existing aldermen remain in their Wards and no precincts were divided. The updates were made with the goal of equally distributing population throughout the Wards, keeping boundaries as compact as possible and not unseating any existing elected officials.

The Wards with the most significant changes are Ward 7, which was expanded to accommodate a growing population, and Ward 1, which was contracted slightly due to a decline in population. The Illinois Municipal League recommends keeping population differences among the wards at 10% or less.

Between the 2010 and 2020 Censuses, the population of Moline declined from 43,376 to 42,981, or a little less than 1%.

The new Ward map can be accessed by clicking here.