The Riverside Family Aquatic Center in Moline will be closed this summer, as it will be transformed with a $6.8-million project to reopen in 2024.

Some of the planned improvements at Moline’s pool, 3300 5th Ave.

The Moline Parks and Recreation Department will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the aquatic center, 3300 5th Ave., on Monday, April 10 at 3:30 p.m. The $6,825,300 project will include many updates and improvements such as three new water slides, a lazy river, splash pad, updated concessions and a shared park shelter, among others, according to a city of Moline release.

A lazy river feature is among more than $6.8 million in upgrades to take place at Moline’s Riverside Family Aquatic Center.

The partnership between Moline Parks and Recreation and Two Rivers YMCA will continue

when the new facility opens in 2024. Two Rivers YMCA members will have full access to the

improved Riverside Family Aquatic Center as part of their membership, with no additional cost.

To track the progress of the renovations, follow the Parks and Recreation website HERE.