Five months after it announced its fourth new name, and four months before it marks its 30th anniversary, the Vibrant Arena at The MARK is officially official.

Vibrant Arena at The MARK is at 1201 River Drive, Moline (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The big new name (lit up at night) was affixed earlier this week to the side of the downtown Moline arena (1201 River Drive), replacing TaxSlayer Center. Other Vibrant Arena names and logos have been installed around the facility before January.

Vibrant Credit Union announced Aug. 18, 2022 it acquired the naming rights to the former TaxSlayer Center for $4 million over 10 years, and effective Sept. 1, it became Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The arena opened in May 1993 as The MARK of the Quad Cities, with two sold-out Neil Diamond shows.

The arena opened in May 1993 as The MARK of the Quad Cities, and was later the iWireless Center and TaxSlayer Center (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The popular venue was the iWireless Center from 2017 to 2017, and TaxSlayer Center from 2017 to 2022. While no major 30th-anniversary events in 2023 have yet been announced, the next major show at Vibrant Arena will be on Feb. 10, with the Judds — featuring Wynonna, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town.

