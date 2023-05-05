A suspect is in custody Friday after a bank robbery Monday in Moline, according to a news release.

About 9 a.m. Monday, the Chase Bank, 501 15th St., was robbed. On Friday, the Moline Police Department and the FBI arrested Eric A. Boyd, 55 of Chicago, in connection with the bank robbery.

Eric Boyd (Moline Police Department)

Boyd was located at his residence in Chicago by the FBI – Springfield Division Quad Cities Safe Streets Task Force and Moline Police detectives. Moline Police and the FBI served a federal search warrant and federal arrest warrant in Chicago early this morning. Boyd has been charged with armed bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence by the U. S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.

“This was just outstanding police work by Detective Mike Griffin, Detective Jeremy McAuliffe, Detective Sean Hoover, Detective Cesar Lopez and Lt. Andrew Raya. While I cannot go into the details of the investigation, I can say it was great work by this skilled investigative team that resulted in a quick arrest of a suspect in this case,” said Chief Darren Gault. “We would also like to thank our partners with the FBI for their assistance on this case. Moline has had a long partnership with the FBI and we work very closely with the local agents.”

(Moline Police photo)

“The Moline Police Department has federally deputized task force officers working on the FBI Quad Cities Safe Streets Task Force, which makes the partnership very efficient and effective for our community.”

Boyd made an initial appearance late this afternoon in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois. He is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail without bond pending further court proceedings.

The Moline Police Department was assisted in this investigation by FBI Springfield, Quad Cities Safe Streets Task Force, FBI Chicago Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, Milan Police Department, Ottawa Police Department and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

The incident is still under investigation by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities through the P3 Tips app or at 309-762-9500 or Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.