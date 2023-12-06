Beginning in 2024, all rental properties in the City of Moline – including single-family rentals – will be required to be licensed and pay a rental inspection fee based on total number of units, according to a news release.

(Getty Images)

The new rental housing licensing and inspection program was adopted by the Moline City Council at its Nov. 21 meeting. One of the Council’s strategic pillars is “Quality of Place” and the program is intended to promote and protect the health, safety and welfare of Moline renters.

“The goal is to bring up the overall quality of the city’s housing stock, ensure the safety and health of tenants and improve the overall quality of neighborhoods,” said Moline Community & Economic Development Director Chris Mathias.

While initial licensing fees are due Jan. 2, full implementation of the expanded inspection program will not happen until later in the spring. Currently, only larger multi-family complexes are subject to annual inspections, which are conducted by fire department personnel.

Under the new program, all rental housing in Moline will be inspected. This will require the addition of two full-time rental inspectors in the spring, who will report to the building official. Two additional inspectors are planned to be added in January 2025.

The program will be funded through inspection fees, not the general fund, meaning landlords and tenants, not general taxpayers, will cover the cost. The fee structure is $100 for a single-family home rental and $100 plus $15 for each additional unit after the first in larger complexes. So a 10-unit, multi-family complex would be charged $235 annually.

There is also a $50 fine for a missed inspection. Minor infractions found during the inspection will cost a landlord $100 and major infractions $200. Additional information on the new licensing and inspection program can be found here.