Moline’s City Government plans to have options available for small businesses there that are struggling because of the pandemic.

The city intends to set aside $50,000 in a revolving loan fund program for those impacted by the Coronavirus. It makes loans available for a maximum of $5,000 at one percent interest to be paid back in five years.

Moline City Council plans to establish the criteria to qualify for these loans at the next meeting on April 7.