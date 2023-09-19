A family-friend outdoor block party will be 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month right outside the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce office in the Floreciente neighborhood, 709 4th Ave., Moline.

The free event kicks off with Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati proclaiming Sept. 15 to Oct. 15th as Hispanic Heritage Month—serving as a reminder of the invaluable contributions made by Hispanics and Latinos to the fabric of American society, a news release says. The event features free tacos, snow cones, books, kids’ activities, the Glenview Mariachi Band, and more than 30 vendors to visit.

The block party is part of Head Start’s Bridging Literacy event to promote reading.

“This annual observance provides us with a unique opportunity to honor our rich cultural heritage, recognize our accomplishments, and reaffirm our commitment to fostering growth and unity within our Quad Cities community,” said Executive Director of the Hispanic Chamber Janessa Calderon. “It is great when organizations can come together to show the importance of the rich Hispanic culture year-round but show it a little more appreciation this time of year.”