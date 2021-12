The city of Moline has lifted its day-old boil order.

The City of Moline announced Thursday that the water boil advisory issued on Wednesday is lifted.

Water samples collected from the area east of 41st Street to the East Moline border and between Avenue of the Cities and John Deere Road were analyzed for microbiological safety and found to be satisfactory, according to a city release.

A water main break Wednesday morning on 38th Avenue east of 41st Street caused the issuance of the boil order, and the water boil advisory is now rescinded.